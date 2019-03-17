True patriot and exceptional administrator: PM on Parrikar

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Condoling the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday described him as a unparalleled leader, who was a true patriot and an exceptional administrator, admired by all.Modi said his service to the nation will be remembered by generations."Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.Modi said when Parrikar was the defence minister, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced the country's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen."Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," he added.The prime minister also posted a picture of him and Parrikar together on the social media website. PTI PR PR SOMSOM