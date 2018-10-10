Truechip Successfully Hosted TrueConnect 2018 - The 2nd Annual Technical Conference

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A non-EDA based conference principally designed to address the opportunities and challenges in functional verification, DFT and Physical Design domainTruechip - The Verification IP Specialist - successfully hosted its 2nd Annual Technical Conference, TrueConnect 2018 Enriching Collaboration for Innovative Excellence, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bengaluru on September 19, 2018. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524726/Truechip_Logo.jpg )The conference received an overwhelming response from semiconductor industry veterans and professionals. About 170 delegates attended TrueConnect, from organizations like Western Digital, Qualcomm, Intel, Microsemi, NXP, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, MediaTek and IBM to name a few.On this occasion, Mr. Nitin Kishore, Founder & CEO, Truechip, said, "This year, the participation was tremendous and highly encouraging. The quality and content of the papers and panel discussions made it engaging and valuable for the participants. The gala networking opportunities made it even more enjoyable and resourceful."Adding to this Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing and Sales, Truechip said, "TrueConnect 2018, Bangalore 2nd edition was outstanding. This conference has evolved as a brand in itself and I anticipate that the 2019 edition will witness grander rendezvous from the industry patrons."The event observed two keynotes from:Mr. Abhijit Dutta, Director - High voltage AMS, BU Automotive, Site head - NXP Bangalore and spoke about the future of mobility and technology behind self-driving cars, and quoted "TrueConnect is an excellent forum to connect with the industry and useful for budding engineers to know the VIP products of Truechip."Mr. Peter Lefkin, Managing Director, MIPI Alliance highlighted the importance of MIPI in delivering proven solutions to the mobile and mobile-influenced markets and stated, "The networking opportunities provided by TrueConnect are very important."Highlights:The DFT and Physical Design track witnessed a panel discussion on physical design on the topic - Trends in physical design & optimization. The panelist included Mr. Pradeep Kothari, Technologist, Western Digital, Mr. Sarvesh Verma, Sr. Design Manager R&D, Intel and Tejinder Garg-Senior Principal Engineer, Broadcom Inc. Succeeding panel discussion was on DFT on the topic - Cell Aware ATPG - the importance in automotive. The panelist included Mr. Ajay Kumar Prajapati, Principal Engineer, Broadcom, Mr. Amit Goyal, Director Engineering, Aricent and Mr. Manmeet, Sr. Engineering Manager, Intel. The Verification Track had the panel discussion on the topic Functional Verification: creativity or challenge of the Future and the panelist were Mr. Baskar Rudhramurthy, Manager, Global Foundries, Mr. Atmanand, Staff ASIC Design Engineer, Infinera India, Mr. Siva Kumar Gowrisetti, Sr Manager, Western Digital and Mr. Sameer Kasture, Technical Lead, Open-Silicon Research Pvt. Ltd, a SiFive company.TrueConnect 2018 also had many technical paper presentations, adjudged by Mr. Omprakash Jha, Principal Engineer, ASIC Verification, Western Digital and Mr. Rajan Aggarwal from Intel.The best paper presentation 1st prize in Verification Track was given to Anshul Goel from NXP India for the paper titled 'Change agnostic testbench strategy to manage unforeseen requirements'. The 2nd prize was awarded to Abhishek Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Suyash Jain from Truechip for the paper titled 'Effective verification techniques for system on chip'. The 3rd prize was awarded to Jayakanthan Arthanari and Vallivelraja Ponnudurai from Western Digital for the paper titled 'Implication & modus operandi applied for parallel register access WR/RD'.The best paper presentation 1st prize in DFT/PD track was given to Abhishek Bhattacharya and team from Broadcom for the DFT paper titled 'IO Test for scan pads'.The event also witnessed a hilarious show from Bangalore's no. 1 standup comedian Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi who entertained the guests.About Truechip:Truechip, The Verification IP Specialist, is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, which aid to accelerate IP/SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SoC. Truechip with its global development center in India serves over 50 customers in 7 countries including US, Israel, Taiwan, France, Germany, India and China in their Verification IP needs. The company participates in numerous global events including DAC, DVCon, MIPI DEVCON and SemIsrael. The team consists of over 150 engineers with an average experience of five years. Truechip has been serving customers for almost a decade in VLSI and offers the industry's first 24x5 technical supports.Follow us: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTubeWebsite: http://www.truechip.net | http://www.truechipconnect.comFor more information:Phone : +1-917-6688-510|+91-120-422-7550Email : media@truechip.net | info@truechipconnect.com Source: Truechip PWRPWR