Trump accuses India of putting tariffs on American products

Washington, Jul 9 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that India has long had a "field day" putting tariffs on American products and said such practices are "no longer acceptable".Trump's comment came days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues."India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king". PTI ZH AKJ ZHZH