'Trump all day', '2024': Kanye West goes political in New Year's first tweets

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) Months after his announcement that he would be "distancing" himself from politics, Kanye West on Wednesday welcomed the New Year with his first series of tweets reaffirming support for US President Donald Trump.The 41-year-old rapper, who faced flak over his endorsement of Trump a while ago, took to Twitter to make his political inclination in 2019, wherein he name dropped the POTUS and made a reference to a future presidential election with "2024"West has previously discussed his intentions to run for president in the next term."Trump all day... Just so in 2019 you know where I stand... They will not program me... Blacks are 90 per cent Democrats... That sounds like control to me... Love everyone..."We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us," the rapper, who has changed his name to 'Ye', tweeted.He also wrote reconciliatory posts, dropping words such as "Free thought" and "Love everyone... Start the year clean... Just be... All love."West made a comment on Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat."One of my favourite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can't tell me what to do because I'm black... "From now on I'm performing with my mutherf**king hat on," he wrote, alongside green dragon emojis.He earlier used the emojis in which he said he and Trump share "dragon energy," which he defined as "natural born leaders," "very instinctive" and "great foresight." In October, before he renounced his support for the administration in a series of tweets, the rapper delivered a political-themed pro-Trump speech on "Saturday Night Live" after the broadcast ended.He wore a 'MAGA' cap in a segment that was cut from airing time.His speech was filmed and posted to Instagram by comedian Chris Rock, who was in the crowd at the taping. PTI RDS BKBK