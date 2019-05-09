Trump announces sanctions on Iran steel and mining industries

Specials
Washington, May 8 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sanctions against Iran's steel and mining sectors, hours after Tehran said it would suspend some curbs under a denuclearisation deal rejected by Washington.The White House said it was targeting the country's biggest revenue source after oil and warned in a statement: "Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct." (AFP) MRJMRJ
