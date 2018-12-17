Trump calls on Fed not to raise rates on eve of policy meeting

Washington, Dec 17 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Monday called on the Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates, one day before a meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to do so."It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike," Trump wrote on Twitter."Take the Victory!" (AFP) SCY