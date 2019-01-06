Trump expresses optimism in trade talks with China

Washington, Jan 6 (AP) US President Donald Trump is expressing optimism about trade negotiations with China as US officials are expected in Beijing for talks aimed at easing a trade battle.Trump said Sunday he spoke recently to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump says: "I really believe they want to make a deal. The tariffs have absolutely hurt China very badly." After several tit-for-tat tariff increases, the leaders agreed December 1 to postpone further hikes. American officials are due in Beijing Monday.Both governments face pressure to reach a settlement.Chinese economic growth fell to 6.5 per cent in the quarter ending in September. Third-quarter US growth was 3.4 per cent and unemployment is at a five-decade low. But surveys show consumer confidence is weakening due to concerns about growth. (AP) SCYSCY