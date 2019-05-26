Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln': Jon Voight

Los Angeles, May 26 (PTI) Hollywood veteran and Conservative actor Jon Voight is making a case for Donald Trump, calling him the "greatest president since Abraham Lincoln". In a two-part video, captioned "To my fellow Americans", posted on Twitter late Friday, the Trump presidential appointee addressed to Republicans and said Trump has made "his every move correct"."People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy, for he's battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. "I've said this once and I'll say this again: that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln," Voight says in the first clip.The "Ray Donovan" star urged the people not to be "fooled by the political left"."I'm here today to tell you the truth, and I'm here to tell you, my fellow Americans, our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. "So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth: President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America. And may god continue to guide this nation. Much love," the Oscar-winning actor added in the other video.Later on Saturday, Trump responded to Voight's video by tweeting, "Thank you John (sic), so nice!"In March, Trump announced he was appointing Voight to the Board of Trustees at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. PTI RDSRDS