Trump hails 'very, very good relationship' in talks with Putin

Osaka, Jun 28 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed his "very, very good relationship" with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting."It's a great honour to be with President Putin," said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July."We have a very, very good relationship," Trump said. (AFP) AMSAMS

