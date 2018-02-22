Trump Jr announces structural completion of Trump Tower Mumbai

(Eds: Recasts the story) Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Mumbai has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for luxury real estate, US President Donald Trumps son Donald John Trump said today as he announced the completion of the structural framework of a 78-storey tower being constructed by his company here. The Trump Tower Mumbai, launched in 2014, will comprise 400 luxury residences with prices above Rs 16 crore for a 2- BHK unit. The entire project is due for completion only in mid- 2019. "We are proud to announce that Trump Tower Mumbai has reached its highest level of construction," said Donald Trump Jr, executive vice president, Trump Organisation, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held atop the tower. "Mumbai has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for luxury real estate and we are honoured to have a place within the city," he added. The US president?s son is on a week-long visit to expand the Trump Organizations real estate business in Asias third-largest economy. The New-York based company, since entering the domestic real estate market in 2013, has launched four luxury residential projects with a revenue potential of USD 1.5 billion. Other than the tie-up with the Lodha group in Mumbai, its portfolio includes projects across Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata in association with local real estate developers. The fifth one, which is expected to be a commercial office project, is likely to be launched soon. India is the USD 9.5-billion Trump Organizations biggest residential real estate market outside the US. The company, however, has not signed any new project here since Donald Trump took over as the president in January 2017. The company had announced last year that it would not enter into any new foreign deals while Trump is the US president. PTI SS BEN DSK AKK