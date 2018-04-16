Trump morally unfit to be president: ex-FBI chief James Comey

(Eds: Updating with more inputs)

Washington, Apr 16 (PTI) Donald Trump is "morally unfit" to be president, former FBI chief James Comey asserted today as he claimed "its possible" that Moscow may have information on him that could be used to compromise him.

Comey, who was unceremoniously fired by the US president in May last year, in a wide-ranging interview to ABC News also warned that if Trump ever tries to sack special counsel Robert Mueller, then it would be his "most serious attack yet on the rule of law" and causing "tremendous damage" to the countrys institutions.

Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and any potential ties between Trump campaign and Russia. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a witch hunt and denied any collusion.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation directors blunt comments came as the 57-year-old lawyer kicked off a high-profile tour to promote the release of his new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

Asked if he thinks the President has been compromised by the Russians, Comey said, "I think its possible, I dont know," Comey said.

"I wish I wasnt saying it, but its the truth. It always struck me, and still strikes me, as unlikely, and I would have been able to say with high confidence about any other president I dealt with, but I cant, its possible," he said.

Comey expanded on that statement in an interview USA Today published today.

"Theres a non-zero possibility that the Russians have some, some sway over him that is rooted in his personal experience, and I dont know whether thats the business about the activity in a Moscow hotel room or finances or something else," Comey said.

Trump, 71, has said the" badly reviewed book" raises "big questions". He also suggested Comey should be imprisoned, and in recent days began referring to him as a "slime ball".

In the ABC News interview, Comey offered a scathing judgment about whether Trump is qualified to serve as president, saying that he believes Trump is "morally unfit" to serve in the nations highest office.

Comey also said, "I dont buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia."

"I dont think hes medically unfit to be president. I think hes morally unfit to be president.

"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that," Comey said.

The former FBI director went on to say that a person "who talks about and treats women like theyre pieces of meat, who lies, constantly, about matters big and small, and insists that the American people believe it -- that person is not fit to be president of the United States on moral grounds."

During the interview, Comey repeated his assertion that Trump told him that he expected loyalty and pressured him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser.

Flynn has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is now cooperating with the special counsel.

When asked "was President Trump obstructing justice?" Comey responded, "Possibly. Its certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice."

Trump has denied asking Comey to stop investigating Flynn and insisted he never asked for loyalty.

When Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee last year, he said that he did not know if Trump obstructed justice, adding, "thats Bob Muellers job to sort that out."

In his book, Comey deferred to the Mueller investigation on the question of obstruction.

"I presume that Bob Muellers team is investigating ... whether or not urging me to back the FBI off our investigation of his national security adviser and in firing me, President Trump was attempting to obstruct justice, which is a federal crime," Comey writes. "Its certainly possible."

After the interview aired, Trumps party - via the Republican National Committee - released a statement saying Comeys publicity tour for his new book showed "his true higher loyalty is to himself".

