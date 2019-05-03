Trump, Putin discussed Venezuela in phone talks: W.House

Washington, May 3 (AFP) US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Venezuela during wide-ranging telephone talks Friday, the White House said.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump had made clear to Putin "that the United States stand with the people of Venezuela." She said they also touched on trade, North Korea and the situation in Ukraine, during their talks - which lasted almost an hour and a half according to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (AFP) MRJMRJ