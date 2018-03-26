Trump says American economy looking really good

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Mar 26 (PTI) American economy is looking "really good", President Donald Trump said today, noting that the underlying strength of companies in the worlds largest economy has perhaps never been better.

Strengthening the economy and creation of new jobs have been the major focus areas of Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

As a result of his new tax laws, passed by the Congress last year, several American companies have announced to bring in their money stacked overseas and invest in the country.

"The (American) economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers," Trump said in a tweet.

"The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better," said the US President in an early morning tweet, a social media platform which he uses often to communicate with his supporters.

Unemployment rate continues to be low, hovering around four per cent, and last several months have been creating a sizeable number of new jobs; a trend which has surprised many economic analysts.

This year he has set his eyes on massive trade deficits with other countries, in particular China.

Last week Trump announced a series of steps targeting imports from China.

The United States is the worlds largest economy with a GDP of approximately USD 19.42 trillion. China is the second largest. PTI LKJ CPS