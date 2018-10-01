Trump says India wants trade deal with America primarily to keep him happy

By Lalit K Jha(Eds: Updates with more quotes) Washington, Oct 1 (PTI) US President Donald Trump Monday slammed India for the allegedly high tariffs on American products and said that New Delhi wants to have a trade deal with America primarily to keep him happy.Trump's charges against the alleged high Indian tariffs, for the second time in a few days, came during his White House news conference where he announced a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada.As he announced the key elements of the US-Mexico and Canada Agreement or USMCA, Trump listed out at the trade deals that are under negotiations, including with Japan, European Union, China and India.Trump described India as a "tariff king" as he reiterated his allegations that New Delhi has a high tariff rate on various American products.After he warned against imposing similar tariffs on import of Indian products, Trump said Indians called him that they want to have a trade deal with the US. The negotiations is being carried out by the US Trade Representatives, Robert Lighthizer.When US officials asked Indians why they want to have a trade deal with America, Indian officials told them that they want to keep the US president happy, Trump told reporters."India, which is the tariff king, they called us and they said, 'we want to start negotiations immediately.'," Trump said. Thereafter, he referred to a conversation that Lighthizer had with the Indians."When Bob Lighthizer said, 'What happened? He would never do this.' They said, 'No, we want to keep your president happy.' Isn't that nice? Isn't that nice? It's true. They have to keep us happy, because they understand that we're wise to what's been happening," Trump claimed."India charges tariffs of 100 per cent, and then if we want to put a tariff of 25 per cent on, people will call from Congress, 'But that's not free trade.' And I'd look back to people and say, 'Where do these people come from? Where do they come from?'" Trump said."So because of the power of tariffs and the power that we have with tariffs, we, in many cases, won't even have to use them. That's how powerful they are, and how good they are. But in many cases, we're not going to have to use them," he added.On Saturday, Trump had said that India wants to have a trade deal with the US because it does not want him to impose tariffs on their products.Trump's remarks came days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries. PTI LKJ ZHZH