Trump says will cut aid to 3 Central American countries as migrant caravan marches on

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 22 (PTI) President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration will cut off aid to three Central American nations for their failure to stop a migrant caravan of thousands of people from moving towards the US with the aim to enter America illegally.The caravan comprising thousands of people was formed in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula. It crossed into Guatemala where one of its coordinators was detained. The other members of the caravan are advanced through Guatemala with hopes of reaching the US border."Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the US. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them," Trump said in a tweet.His announcement comes days after he had issued a warning to the three countries.Thousands of people from these poor Central American countries are moving in the shape of a caravan towards the US so that they can enter the country illegally.Once inside the US, they hope to get jobs, even illegally, so as to have a better future.Evert year, thousands of people enter the US in a similar fashion and take advantage of the "catch and release" humanitarian policy of America for illegal immigrants.Trump is seeking an end to this policy, which he argues has been responsible for hundreds and thousands of people entering the US illegally and ending up being a drain on US economy.Trump's efforts are being opposed by the Democrats in the Congress, who argue that this is important for humanitarian purposes.On Monday, Trump accused the Democrats again ahead of the mid-term polls next month."Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally," he said.Referring to the thousands of people moving towards the US, Trump said that he had alerted the military, asserting that it is a national emergency."Sadly, it looks like Mexico's Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergency. Must change laws!" Trump said.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was closely following the migrant caravan, in which thousands of migrants from Honduras and other countries continue to make a dangerous journey through Guatemala and into Mexico."Many migrants are attempting to transit these countries and in the process are violating their sovereignty, their laws, and their procedures. As President Trump has stated, consistent with US law, the United States will not allow illegal immigrants to enter or remain in the US," he said.Pompeo expressed concern that these migrants may be victimised by human smugglers or others who would exploit them.We "also are deeply concerned by the violence provoked by some members of the group, as well as the apparent political motivation of some organisers of the caravan," he said."We understand Mexico will detain and repatriate migrants who enter Mexico in violation of Mexican law, and in instances where migrants apply for asylum, process the requests in accordance with Mexican law. We also understand that those who do not qualify will be returned in a safe and orderly process, consistent with Mexican law," Pompeo said."While we closely monitor the caravan crisis, we must remain mindful of the transnational criminal organisations and other criminals that prey on the vulnerabilities of those undertaking the irregular migration journey," said US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristen Nielsen.This caravan's arrival comes nearly six months after another caravan consisting largely of Honduran immigrants reached the US-Mexico border.Its formation also comes ahead of the high-stakes midterm elections in the US, in which many Republican candidates have been echoing President Trump's message of boosting border security and cracking down on illegal immigration.Trump has been a fierce advocate of building a border wall with Mexico to tighten the US' immigration controls.He believes border security is a serious national issue and the lack of it poses a substantial threat to the "sovereignty and safety" of America and its citizens.During his campaign, Trump tapped into the immigration concerns of many Americans who worry about loss of economic opportunities and the threat of criminals and terrorists entering the country.His call for the construction of a border wall was one of his most popular proposals and helped the billionaire tycoon to galvanise masses. PTI LKJ MRJMRJMRJ