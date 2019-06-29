scorecardresearch
Trump tells China's Xi open to 'historic' trade deal

Osaka, Jun 29 (AFP) Washington is open to a "historic" trade deal with China, President Donald Trump said Saturday as he met President Xi Jinping, who called for "cooperation and dialogue"."It would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal," Trump said at the start of the high-stakes meeting to thrash out a tariff war between the world's top two economies."We are totally open to it," added Trump after Xi said "cooperation and dialogue" are better than "confrontation". AFP NSA

