Trump threatens to impose tariffs on countries

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 23 (PTI) US President Donald Trump Tuesday warned that he would impose tariffs on countries that do not give America a fair trade deal, weeks after he accused India of being a "tariff king".After coming to power, Trump has been seeking to enter into bilateral trade deals with almost all his major trading partners.He has replaced North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).The US has negotiated a new trade deal with South Korea and has notified the Congress of separate trade deals with Japan, Britain and the European Union.Trump has imposed hefty tariffs on imports from China and said they have hurt Beijing very badly.In his tweet, Trump indicated that he will be using tariff as a tool to negotiate with other countries."Billions of dollars are, and will be, coming into United States coffers because of tariffs," he said."Great also for negotiations - if a country won't give us a fair-Trade Deal, we will institute tariffs on them. Used or not, jobs and businesses will be created. US respected again!" he said.Discussions between India and the US have begun on a trade deal.Trump said early this month that it had been initiated at the instance of India, only after he threatened to impose additional tariffs on its products.On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his threat of tariff on all countries that do not give US a fair trade deal. His tweet, however, did not mention India.Earlier, on October 2 Trump slammed India for imposing "tremendously high tariffs" on American products and said that New Delhi wanted to have a trade deal with the US primarily to keep him happy.He described India as a "tariff king"."India, which is the tariff king, they called us and they said, 'we want to start negotiations immediately'," Trump had said. PTI LKJ MRJMRJ