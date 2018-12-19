Trump to attend Davos World Economic Forum

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Dec 19 (PTI) US President Donald Trump would attend the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January, the White House has said. For the second consecutive year, Trump would attend the global meet. "As you know, the World Economic Forum will take place in Davos, Switzerland from January 22 through 25. The President will attend, as he did last year," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. Notably, Trump had declined India's invitation to attend the annual Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. The White House had cited scheduling conflicts as one of the reasons. Sanders said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the delegation, and that will also include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and Secretary of Labour Alex Acosta. Other members of the delegation include Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell. PTI LKJ KUNKUN