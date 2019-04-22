Trump to end waivers on Iran oil imports: W. House

Washington, Apr 22 (AFP) The White House announced on Monday it will no longer grant sanctions exemptions to Iran's oil customers, in a bid to squeeze the Islamic republic's top export."President Donald J Trump has decided not to reissue Significant Reduction Exceptions (SREs) when they expire in early May," the administration said in a statement."This decision is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue." (AFP) ZHZHZH