Trump touts "big progress" after phone call with Xi on trade

Washington, Dec 29 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Saturday touted "big progress" after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart on trade, after the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies helped rattle markets."Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China," Trump said on Twitter."Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"