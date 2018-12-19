Trump will participate in Davos: White House

Washington, Dec 19 (AFP) US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next month, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said."The president will attend as he did last year," said Sanders on Tuesday, who added that Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka would also participate as part of the US delegation to the annual talks held at a Swiss ski resort.Others set to attend include Jared Kushner, Trump's advisor and son-in-law, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.It will be the second time the Republican president has attended Davos, after taking his "America First" agenda to the global business elite last year.In a 15-minute speech at the climax of his debut appearance in the Swiss Alps, Trump offered "America's friendship and partnership" in both trade and security. (AFP) KUNKUN