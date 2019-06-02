Trump wouldn't be president if not for Twitter: Sacha Baron Cohen

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) Sacha Baron Cohen says he does not think Donald Trump would be US president without Twitter's support.The actor-writer also called the microblogging site and its CEO, Jack Dorsey for failing to take action against "white supremacists and racists"."Trump without Twitter probably would not have become president. Which is why Jack Dorsey is in the White House having a meeting with Trump. What's fascinating about that is, he's sitting across from the president, who's actually the biggest celebrity endorser of his company. And Jack Dorsey and Twitter cannot implement any restrictions against white supremacists and racists... "They get rid of the racists, they're going to have less Twitter subscribers. So obviously he can claim, 'Oh, I believe in freedom of speech, and obviously I won't be biased against anyone,' when really, in society, we want to be biased against those who want to kill people like you or like me, just because of the colour of our skin or our ethnicity or because we're different," Baron Cohen said while speaking to "Avengers: Endgame" star Don Cheadle on Variety's Actors on Actors.The "Who is America?" creator said the concept of the American society is seeing disintegration."We're living in a society where the space we grew up in, the which is the idea that society is getting better, where black people can get full rights, they can vote, where people are equal despite their differences, that concept is being disintegrated," he said. PTI RDSRDS