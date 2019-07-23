Trump's Kashmir comments trigger political firestorm; opp demands Modi's clarification

(Eds: Updating, combining related stories) New Delhi/Washington Jul 23 (PTI) A massive political firestorm broke out on Tuesday over Donald Trump's stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute with the Opposition demanding a clarification from Modi even as the government asserted that no such request was made to the US president and all issues with Pakistan will have to be resolved bilaterally. The issue rocked both houses of Parliament with the opposition, led by Congress, demanding that the prime minister himself should clarify since Trump's comments were "serious".Ahead of talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in White House on Monday, Trump told reporters that Modi had asked him during a meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Osaka last month to mediate on the Kashmir issue.The External Affairs Ministry was quick to deny Trump's startling claim on Monday while strongly reiterating India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan will have to be discussed bilaterally, including the Kashmir issue.As the opposition mounted a concerted attack on the Modi government, both inside and outside Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that Modi had never made any such request to Trump."Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross border terrorism," he asserted, adding that the Simla and Lahore accords signed between India and Pakistan provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.Not satisfied with the Jaishankar's statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a "weak" foreign ministry denial wouldn't do and Modi must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president."President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement," Gandhi tweeted.Opposition leaders also held a meeting and sought an explanation from Modi in both the Houses on Trump's statement. Various opposition leaders addressed a press conference on the issue. Flanked by opposition leaders, including CPI's D Raja, NCP's Majeed Menon, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ramgopal Yadav and AAP's Sanjay Singh, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party was ready to believe the prime minister's side of the story but he should clarify the issue on the floor of the House.Attacking the Opposition, the BJP termed as "inappropriate" and "irresponsible" their demand and accused them of putting "politics above national interest". "The way Congress and some opposition parties have protested in Rajya Sabha and created a disorder just to demand the prime minister's statement is condemnable... They are putting politics above national interest," senior party leader Prakash Javadekar told reporters.As Trump's comments risked straining ties with New Delhi, the US State Department in Washington said Kashmir is a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan, and the US "welcomes" the two countries "sitting down" for talks."While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.Modi is slated to visit the US in September.Hours after Trump's remarks, influential Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman tweeted that he apologised to Indian envoy in the US Harsh Shringla for the president's "amateurish and embarrassing mistake".With Imran Khan by his side, Trump said on Monday that Modi asked him to mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue. "I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir'," according to transcript released by the White House. Trump said he would love to be a mediator in resolving the dispute "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question, adding he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it. PTI MJH LKJ ASK ANZ MPB PYKPYK