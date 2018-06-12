Trumps top economic adviser suffers very mild heart attack

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs)

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Jun 12 (PTI) Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, today suffered a "very mild" heart attack and has been admitted to a military hospital here.

Ludlow, 70, Director of the National Economic Council, White House, has been leading the Trump administrations efforts in shaping the countrys economic policies and trade talks with other countries.

The doctors said it was a "very mild" heart attack.

"Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The doctors say, this was a very mild heart attack, she said.

"The President and his administration sent their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family," Sanders said.

Larrys wife, Judy, said he was doing "fine".

Earlier, Trump tweeted on Larrys health.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack...," Trump tweeted.

Trump is in Singapore where he met North Korean leader Chairman Kim Jong-un.

The tweet came as he landed at the venue of the meeting. PTI LKJ CK AMS AKJ AMS AMS