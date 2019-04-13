Trust between doctors and patients needs to be restored: Baijal

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Mutual trust between doctors and patients is deteriorating and needs to be restored, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. "With changing times, there has been a paradigm shift in the doctor-patient relationship. Trust between the two has gone down and needs to restored. Today, patients are well informed and impatient. Empathy from medical professionals, a kind word or a pat on the shoulder will go a long way in restoring the trust," Baijal said at the 64th foundation day of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital."Today's doctors are full of stress due to patient-centric pressures. Even on weekends when professionals from other fields are relaxing, doctors are busy in conferences. Doctors should de-stress to charge themselves," he added.Sir Ganga Ram, born on April 13, 1851 at a village in Punjab Province in present-day Pakistan, was an engineer by profession. In 1921 , he established Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore which still functions by the same name . Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi was inaugurated in 1954 by then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and is today 800-bedded multi-speciality, tertiary care hospital. PTI GJS GVS