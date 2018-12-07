TrustLine Launches Intrinsic Deep Alpha Fund as AIF Category III Offering

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)TrustLine Holdings, the leading Equity Research and Portfolio Management firm has announced the launch of its Intrinsic Deep Alpha fund. This Category III AIF fund will focus on micro and small cap space in the sub-500 Cr. market cap segment and aim at early-stage investing in the listed space. TrustLine is among the top discretionary portfolio managers in India with industry leading performance.The fund with a minimum investment size of Rs. 1 crore is a Close ended scheme with a term of 5 years as per SEBI AIF Regulations, 2012. It would focus on early investment in small companies in promising high growth sectors, when they are in their infancy, thus having potential to deliver exceptional returns when they scale up.Commenting on the launch, Mr. ArunaGiri N, Founder CEO & Chief Investment Officer, TrustLine Holdings Pvt. Ltd., said, With the opening up of SME platform, small and micro-cap space offers brilliant opportunities for long-term wealth creation. Our new AIF fund aims to capitalize on this growing opportunity. Our objective is to create Rich portfolio from Small gems. We aim to do this by handpicking some of the high quality small and micro-caps, possessing superior return metrics, high operating margin, low leverage, sound track record etc from the targeted universe. Further, we are looking at returns maximization vide arbitrage and tactical fund tenure that is aligned to capitalise on the 5 year market cycle. In addition, investment team has been strengthened recently as part of AIF initiative to enhance the value propositions of the fund.On the return-risk curve, the fund is positioned closer to PE fund, much ahead of PMS with a 5 year lock-in and with a mandate to deliver superior returns relative to top performing PMS portfolios.Mr. ArunaGiri who is the CIO for the fund has more than 14 years of experience in various capacities and runs the PMS operations at TrustLine managing over Rs. 350+ crores of AUM for over 450+ highly satisfied clients. As an enthusiastic and disciplined practitioner of value investing over long time, Arun has come to believe that key to success in value investing lies not so much in financial skills, but in emotional and temperamental skills. He believes very strongly that value investing is a great wealth-building opportunity for anyone who could think and act long-term without getting swayed by the short-term swings of the market. Large part of success in value investing comes from ones ability to stay objective / rational in an irrational market setting. By being greedy when fear grips and being fearful during misplaced exuberance.About TrustLineFounded in 2004, Chennai based TrustLine is a leading Equity Research and Asset Management firm specializing in small and midcap investing. With financial research as core competence, it tracks and studies large number of companies in the micro, small and midcap universe, as part of the investment research and this has benefitted its clientele of senior professionals from leading organisations from across the country. TrustLine has heavily invested in developing the core areas of operations, such as Research, Client Investment Management etc., to provide unmatched value and service to its clientele.Image: Mr. ArunaGiri N, Founder CEO & Chief Investment Officer, TrustLine Holdings Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR