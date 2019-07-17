Truth, justice will prevail: PM on Jadhav verdict

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying "truth and justice" have prevailed."We welcome today's verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts," the prime minister tweeted.He said he is sure that Jadhav "will get justice".Modi also said that his government will "always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian".In a major victory for India, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav pronounced by a Pakistani military court.Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.A bench led by President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav". PTI NAB ZMN