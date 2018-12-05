Try presser, fun to have questions thrown at you: Rahul to Modi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.He also took a dig at the prime minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM.""Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and urged Prime Minister Modi to try a presser someday."It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Gandhi said. PTI ASK ABHABH