TSPL appoints Agnivesh Agarwal as chairman

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd Friday announced the appointment of Agnivesh Agarwal as the chairman of its wholly-owned arm TSPL."TSPL (Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, has appointed Agnivesh Agarwal as the chairman of the board of directors," Vedanta Ltd said in a statement.The new development will be instrumental in balancing the many interests of the stakeholders and will help reinforce companys vision of achieving operational excellence and delivering value of the highest standard, it added.Agarwal has joined TSPL as the director and chairperson of the company from April 27.Agnivesh also holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director at Fujairah Gold FZC, a part of Vedanta Resources Limited, which operates a precious metal refinery and a continuous cast copper rod plant, strategically located at Fujairah Free Zone II, UAE.TSPL operates 1,980 MW (three Units of 660 MW each) thermal coal-based power plant at Talwandi, Punjab.Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.Vedanta is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, steel and commercial power.