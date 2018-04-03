TSTDC proposes to introduce battery-operated autos at heritage

destinations Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has proposed to introduce battery-operated autorickshaws at heritage destinations in the city. "The main objective of introducing the battery operated autorickshaws is to focus on promotion and preservation (from pollution) of heritage sites in the city", an official release said. It can generate employment opportunities to the local youth directly or indirectly and increase the socio-economic development of the region, it said. Initially, 20 autos will be deployed at four selected heritage destinations in the city and later extended to other landmarks. As the historic Charminar is selected as a pedestrianisation zone, it will be only accessible to the pedestrians. Hence, the battery operated autorickshaws will be of great help as it would reduce air and noise pollution, avoids parking problems and traffic jams, it said. "The main aim is to reduce the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions in transport sector and safeguard the heritage monuments," the release said. The route map of battery operated autorickshaws are from Salarjung museum to Charminar, Charminar to Chowmahalla palace, Chowmahalla palace to Nizams museum and Nizams museum to Salarjung museum, the release said. PTI VVK RC