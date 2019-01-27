TTD opens Lord Balaji temple for devotees in Kanyakumari

Tirupati(AP), Jan 27 (PTI) A colossal replica of Lord Venkateswara temple built at Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), that governs the famous shrine here, was thrown open to devotees Sunday. Constructed at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore at the country's southernmost tip close to the confluence of Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in Kanyakumari, the shrine was opened this morning, a temple official here told PTI. TTD has also decided to build a replica temple of Goddess Sri Padmavathi in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore and is awaiting allotment of a site from the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple in the city as well, the official added. All top TTD officials, including Executive Officer A K Singhal took part in the inaugural ceremony of the shrine in Kanyakumari, the official added. PTI COR ROH RHL