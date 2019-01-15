scorecardresearch
TTE stabbed by duo when asked for ticket

/R Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was allegedly stabbed by two passengers on-board a train in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district when he asked them to show their tickets, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred in the S-10 coach of the Delhi-bound Sapt Kranti Express near Kaptanganj -- around 40 km from Gorakhpur junction -- on Monday evening, the police said. Anjani Kumar, 53, was rushed to a hospital in Gorakhpur, where his condition is stated to be critical. No FIR has been lodged yet, but the TTE's family members will file their complaint soon, said Inspector Ajeet Kumar Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police have began a probe and formed two separate teams to trace and arrest the culprits, the GRP inspector added. PTI CORR ABNHMB

