Tuition teacher arrested for robbing mobile shops

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A 31-year-old tuition teacher was arrested after police received a video purportedly showing two men stealing mobile phones from shops located in Karawal Nagar and Loni areas, officials said Monday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Sunder Nagri, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik, "Police received a Youtube video of a burglary on March 26 being circulated on social media in which two burglars were seen stealing mobiles from two shops located in Karawal Nagar and Loni areas." Police identified Sajid, who was arrested Saturday from near Gagan Cinema, the DCP said. During interrogation, he said despite having an MBA degree, he did not get a job due to which he, along with his associate Pankaj, started committing robberies. They used specially-modified iron rods to break the lock and shutter of closed shops during the night hours. They broke the shutter of shops in Nand Nagri, Karawal Nagar and Loni areas and fled with mobile phones from there, police said. Later, they sold those mobile phones in markets or to individuals on discounts. Police is trying to nab the other accused person, the DCP said, adding that 72 mobile phones and modified iron rods, torch, glass cutter were recovered from his possession. PTI NIT KJ