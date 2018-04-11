Tunisia seeks Indias cooperation in mining, geological mapping space

New Delhi, Ap 11 (PTI) North African nation Tunisia has evinced interest to ink a pact with India in the field of mining and geology as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, the mines ministry said in a statement.

A meeting between Tunisian mines and energy minister Hachem Hemidi and Indian mines minister Narendra Singh Tomar was held today this afternoon in Delhi, the statement said.

India also expressed its willingness to help Tunisia in geological mapping and mineral exploration.

Tomar informed the Tunisian minister that the Geological Survey of India is a pioneer exploratory agency in exploration and is willing to assist Tunisia in geological mapping and mineral exploration.

The Tunisian minister stated that his country wishes to enhance exports of phosphate and natural gas and petroleum to India.

Tunisia is a significant producer of phosphate rock and phosphate-based fertilizer, which are the countrys main contributions to the worlds mineral commodities.

Other mineral commodities produced in Tunisia include cement, common clays, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and salt. PTI SID MKJ MKJ