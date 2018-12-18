Turkish trade minister calls on Agri Min; discusses agri MoU

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Turkish trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan Tuesday called on Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and discussed areas for extending cooperation under a pact signed between the countries. The two leaders talked about extending cooperation through greater interaction among government agricultural institutions, experts, scientists and agro businesses, an official statement said. Both the countries have agreed to prioritise the sectors for cooperation and also identify nodal officers so that progress can be made on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, the statement added. An MoU was signed between India and Turkey based on which the first meeting of the Steering Committee was held in India in 2010. A Work Plan had also been prepared. In the meeting, Singh informed that India has achieved food security and become a net exporter of agriculture commodities under the Modi government. He further said that the government has resolved to double farmers' income by 2022 through a series of focused programmes. PTI LUX MRMR