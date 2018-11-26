Turmeric futures down 0.96% on ample stocks

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Turmeric prices declined by 0.96 per cent to Rs 6,420 per quintal in futures trading Monday as participants trimmed their positions amid sufficient stocks at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in December declined by Rs 62, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 6,420 per quintal with an open interest of 10,005 lots. Likewise, the spice for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 70, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 6,488 per quintal in 5,775 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of bets by traders, triggered by ample stocks position on increased arrivals from growing regions in the physical markets, mainly influenced turmeric prices at futures trade. PTI ADIADI