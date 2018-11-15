Turmeric futures rise 0.39% on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Turmeric prices were up by 0.39 per cent to Rs 6,650 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick up in domestic and export demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,turmeric for delivery in December rose by Rs 26, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 6,650 per quintal with open interest of 12,905 lots. The spice for delivery in April next year also increased by Rs 16, or 0.24 per cent,to Rs 6,768 per quintal in an open interest of 10,015 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand in the spot market, mainly pushed up turmeric prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI