Turmeric futures rise 1.09% on firm demand

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose by 1.09 per cent to Rs 6,630 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick up in domestic and exports demand. Besides, restricted supplies from growing regions also fuelled the upward movement. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 72, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 6,630 per quintal with an open interest of 9,255 lots. The spice for delivery in far-month November also increased by Rs 48, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 6,700 per quintal in an open interest of 7,395 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as exports demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up turmeric futures.