Turmeric futures rise 1.44 pc on firm demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 1.44 per cent to Rs 6,770 per quintal in futures trading today after participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick-up in domestic and export demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in the current month was trading higher by Rs 96, or 1.44 per cent, at Rs 6,770 per quintal with an open interest of 165 lots.

The spice for delivery in May also increased by Rs 88, or 1.30 per cent and was trading at Rs 6,838 per quintal, in an open interest of 14,075 lots.

Analysts said, fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions, mainly pushed up turmeric prices at futures trade. PTI DP SUN SBT SBT