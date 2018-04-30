Turmeric futures rise 2% on firm demand

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 2 per cent to Rs 7,064 per quintal in futures trade today after participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick-up in domestic and export demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May contract was trading higher by Rs 138, or 2 per cent, to Rs 7,064 per quintal with an open interest of 10,710 lots.

The spice for delivery in June also increased by Rs 132, or 1.88 per cent, was trading at Rs 7,140 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,945 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up turmeric futures. PTI DP SUN ANS ANS