Turmeric futures slide 1.67% on low demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Turmeric prices fell 1.67 per cent to Rs 6,606 per quintal in futures market Thursday on account of easing demand from retailers and industrial buyers at the spot market. Further, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belts mainly fuelled the downtrend. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in July declined by Rs 112, or 1.67 per cent, to Rs 6,606 per quintal with an open interest of 65 lots. The spice for delivery in June gained Rs 42, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 6,524 per quintal in a business turnover of 4,920 lots. Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders because of fall in demand at the domestic spot market against adequate stock position on increased supplies mainly exerted pressure on turmeric prices here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW