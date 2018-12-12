Turmeric futures surge 1.4 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose by 1.4 per cent to Rs 6,086 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday mainly driven by uptick in domestic and exports demand at the spot market. Besides, limited arrivals from major producing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 84, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 6,086 per quintal with an open interest of 860 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in far-month April increased by Rs 8, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 6,570 per quintal with an open interest of 14,430 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following pick-up in domestic as well as exports demand against restricted supplies from producing regions mainly pushed up turmeric prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW