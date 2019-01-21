Turmeric futures surge 1.99 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Turmeric prices were up 1.99 per cent to Rs 6,648 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants enlarged positions, mainly driven by uptick in domestic and export demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 130, or 1.99 per cent, at Rs 6,648 per quintal with an open interest of 450 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in April contract increased by Rs 114, or 1.74 per cent, to Rs 6,650 per quintal with an open interest of 13,185 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants following jump in domestic as well as export demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions mainly pushed up turmeric prices in futures trade. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK