Turmeric futures surge on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Turmeric prices were up 0.90 per cent to Rs 6,312 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants built up fresh positions, mainly driven by uptick in domestic and export demand in the spot market.Besides, limited arrivals from major producing regionsfuelled the uptrend.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,turmeric for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 50, or 0.90 per cent, to Rs 6,312 per quintal with an open interest of 4,850 lots.Similarly, the spice for delivery in November increasedby Rs 10, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 6,628 per quintal, inan open interest of 11,545 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by participantsfollowing pick-up in demand in the domestic spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions mainly pushed up turmeric prices in futures trade.