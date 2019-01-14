Turmeric futures up 0.51% on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose by 0.51 per cent to Rs 6,638 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants raised their positions driven by pick up in demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for April moved up by Rs 34, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 6,638 per quintal with an open interest of 10,460 lots. Marketmen said speculative positions created by participants, driven by strong domestic as well as exports demand in the spot market, mainly attributed to the rise in turmeric prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK