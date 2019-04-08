Turmeric futures up 3.46% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Turmeric prices were up 3.46 per cent to Rs 6,756 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick-up in domestic and export demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May rose by Rs 226, or 3.46 per cent, to Rs 6,756 per quintal, with an open interest of 15,830 lots. The spice for delivery in June also increased by Rs 172, or 2.58 per cent, to Rs 6,844 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,415 lots. Marketmen said, fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand mainly pushed up turmeric prices here. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW