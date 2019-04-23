Turmeric futures up on export demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Turmeric prices increased by Rs 34 to Rs 6,378 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday on rising exports and procurement by government in some states. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May rose by Rs 34, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 6,378 per quintal with an open interest of 17,645 lots. According to a report by Angel Broking, government procurement in some states and rise in exports supported the price rise. PTI RUJ RVKRVK