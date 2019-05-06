Turmeric futures up on higher demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 6,530 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants built up fresh positions on the back of pick up in domestic and export demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in June rose by Rs 20, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 6,530 per quintal with an open interest of 12,940 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand mainly pushed up turmeric prices here. PTI SHW RVKRVK