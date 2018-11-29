Turmeric, jeera fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Turmeric and jeera prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in thenational capital Thursday on easing demand from retailers and stockists. Besides, increased arrivals from producing regions and weakening trend in futures market put pressure on the select spice prices. Turmeric prices drifted lower by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 7,600-10,400 per quintal. Jeera common and jeera best quality also eased by Rs 100 each to settle at Rs 20,200-22,400 and Rs 22,200-22,700 per quintal. Marketmen said subdued demand from retailers andstockists against sufficient stocks, mainly pulled down turmeric and jeera prices. Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 95-150, black pepper (per kg) 370-530, betel-nut (kg) 300-325, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 540-560 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 610-880, cardamom small (kg)-chitridar 1,250-1,450, cardamom (colour robin) 1,225-1,250, cardamom bold 1,275-1,300, cardamom extra (bold) 1,325-1,350, cloves 580-640, chirounji (kg) Rs 650-780, cinnamon (kg) Rs 175-180, coriander (qntl) Rs 7,200-13,500, dry mango (qntl) Rs 8,000-24,000, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 22,000-27,000, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 12,000-12,500, mace-Red (kg) Rs 1,200-1,900, mace-Yellow (kg) Rs 1,575-1,600, methi (qntl) Rs 7,500-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 650-800, nutmeg (kg) Rs 590-600, poppy seed (Turkey) Rs 490, (China) Rs 480 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-16,000, saffron Irani Rs 80-90 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 95-105 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 10,000-18,500, turmeric (qntl) Rs 7,600-10,400, tamarind (qntl) Rs 4,000-4,800, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 8,500-11,000, tea (kg) Rs 90-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 140-150, jeera-new common (qntl) Rs 20,200-22,400 and jeera-new best (qntl) Rs 22,200-22,700. PTI DPL KPS SDG ADIADI