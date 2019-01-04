Turmeric prices rise 0.15 pc on steady demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose by 0.15 per cent to Rs 6,664 per quintal in futures trade Friday, as participants raised their positions, driven by pick-up in demand at the spot market. Marketmen said speculative positions created by participants, driven by strong domestic as well as exports demand in the spot market, mainly attributed the rise in turmeric prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in January moved up by Rs 10, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 6,664 per quintal with an open interest of 13,120 lots. PTI ADI HRS